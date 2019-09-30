Wall Street ends higher on back of buoyant Apple, Microsoft

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, helped by gains in Apple, Microsoft and Merck & Co as investors set aside worries about the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.9 points, or 0.36%, to 26,916.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.89 points, or 0.50%, to 2,976.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 59.71 points, or 0.75%, to 7,999.34.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.