Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session green, with the Nasdaq, powered by megacap momentum stocks, enjoying the biggest gain.

So far in the early weeks of 2023, the Nasdaq has jumped 11%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow have gained 6% and 2.5%, respectively.

The Commerce Department's hotly anticipated personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report arrived largely in line with consensus, showing softening demand and cooling inflation - which is exactly what the Federal Reserve's restrictive interest rate hikes are intended to accomplish.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has clearly stated that the central bank's battle against decades-high inflation is far from over, however. Financial markets still believe the central bank will hike the Fed funds target rate by another 25 basis points at the conclusion of next week's policy meeting.

Fourth-quarter earnings season is running on all cylinders, with 143 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 67.8% have beaten Street expectations, slightly better than the 66% long-term average, but well below the 76% beat rate over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv.

Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings falling 2.9% year-on-year, compared with the milder 1.6% annual drop seen on Jan. 1, per Refinitiv.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIrose 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to 33,978.08, the S&P 500 .SPXgained 10.13 points, or 0.25%, to 4,070.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICadded 109.30 points, or 0.95%, to 11,621.71.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD led the percentage gainers, while energy .SPNY suffered the largest percentage loss, down 2%.

Shares of Intel Corp INTC.O plunged 6.4% after the chipmaker provided dismal earnings projections.

Chevron Corp CVX.N posted record 2022 profit, but its fourth quarter earnings fell short of expectations, dragging the stock down 4.4%.

Rival payment companies American Express Co AXP.N and Visa Inc V.N reported consensus-beating results, easing worries of waning consumer demand. There shares jumped 10.5% and 3.0%, respectively.

Next week, in addition to the Fed meeting and January employment data, a string of high profile earnings reports are on tap, notably from Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O, among others.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.34-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 94 new highs and 32 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.88 billion shares, compared with the 11.10 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.