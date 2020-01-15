Wall Street ends higher after U.S.-China deal inked

US Markets

U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the Dow posting a record close after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets for over a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 91.16 points, or 0.31%, to 29,030.83, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.2 points, or 0.19%, to 3,289.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,258.70.

