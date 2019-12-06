US Markets

Wall Street ends higher after jobs report, trade optimism

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline helped stoke investor risk appetite.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 336.76 points, or 1.22%, to 28,014.55, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 28.45 points, or 0.91%, to 3,145.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

