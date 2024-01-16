Wall Street ends down as Apple weighs

By Noel Randewich and Johann M Cherian

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after mixed earnings from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs pressured banks, and as sell-offs in Boeing and Apple weighed on the S&P 500.

Morgan StanleyMS.Ntumbled to a more than one-month low after it posted a lower quarterly profit, while Goldman Sachs' GS.N stock was near flat for much of the session after it reported a 51% rise in profit.

The S&P 500 banks index <.SPXBK> dipped to an over one-month low after other major U.S. banks reported lower profits on Friday.

Spirit Airlines SAVE.N slumped after a federal judge blocked JetBlue Airways' JBLU.O planned $3.8 billion acquisition of the ultra-low cost carrier, agreeing with the U.S. Department of Justice the deal would hurt consumers.

AppleAAPL.O dropped after offering rare discounts on its iPhones in China in response to stiff competition there, days after being overtaken by Microsoft MSFT.O as the world's most valuable firm.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened sentiment by saying there should be no rush to cut interest rates even though he was more confident of inflation being on track to meet the Fed's 2% target.

Traders pared expectations that the Fed might begin its rate cuts in March, with U.S. Treasury yields also rising. US/

"Certainly valuations are extended, but I think what is happening today is more of a broader consolidation of markets around that idea that investors had gotten a little too optimistic about how willing the Fed would be to ease rates," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Following strong December gains, the S&P 500 has been near its January 2022 record high close for the past several sessions. It is now down about 1% from that record high.

Wall Street rose last week as investors continued to bet on an early start to the Fed's monetary-policy-easing cycle, despite a lack of supporting voices among policymakers and mixed inflation data.

UBS Global Research boosted its 2024 year-end target for the S&P 500 .SPX to 5,150 points, representing a more than 8% upside from current levels.

Unofficially, the S&P 500 declined 0.37% to end the session at 4,765.96 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.19% to 14,944.35 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.62% to 37,360.99 points.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD.Ojumped after Barclays analysts raised their price targets for AMD and several other chipmakers, saying they would benefit from growth in artificial intelligence. Larger rival Nvidia NVDA.O climbed about 3% and hit a record high.

BoeingBA.Nslumped to a two-month low after the Federal Aviation Administration extended the grounding of its 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely and Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight."

S&P 2024 journey https://tmsnrt.rs/3vE7PnH

S&P 500 components so far in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/48WGoDE

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California, and Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((noel.randewich@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.