Wall Street edges up on strong economic data

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes inched higher on Tuesday, extending their record-setting rally, as strong housing and manufacturing data bolstered investors' confidence in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.89 points, or 0.1%, to 28,264.78, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.86 points, or 0.03%, to 3,192.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 9.13 points, or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

