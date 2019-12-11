Wall Street edges up after Fed holds rates steady

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.69 points, or 0.1%, to 27,910.41, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.05 points, or 0.29%, to 3,141.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 37.87 points, or 0.44%, to 8,654.05.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)

