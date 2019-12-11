US Markets

Wall Street edges up after Fed holds rates steady

Contributor
Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Wall Street's main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.69 points, or 0.1%, to 27,910.41, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.05 points, or 0.29%, to 3,141.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 37.87 points, or 0.44%, to 8,654.05.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

