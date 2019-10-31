Wall Street edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.68 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 27,188.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 3,046.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.41 points, or 0.13%, to 8,314.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

