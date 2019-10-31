Wall Street edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results

US Markets

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.68 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 27,188.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 3,046.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.41 points, or 0.13%, to 8,314.38 at the opening bell.

