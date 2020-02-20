US Markets

Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic, while E*Trade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 51.78 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 29,296.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.70 points, or 0.17%, at 3,380.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.98 points, or 0.18%, to 9,799.20 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

