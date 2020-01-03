US Markets

Wall Street drops on Middle East tensions, weak U.S. economic data

Contributor
April Joyner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 235.48 points, or 0.82%, to 28,633.32, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.2 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular