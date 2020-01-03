Wall Street drops on Middle East tensions, weak U.S. economic data

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 235.48 points, or 0.82%, to 28,633.32, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.2 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.