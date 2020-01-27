Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the world's second largest economy after the country extended the Lunar New Year holiday.
