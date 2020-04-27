Wall Street Disagrees Most About the Earnings for These Stocks

Coronavirus has made forecasting earnings all the more difficult for Wall Street analysts. These stocks might be the most unpredictable.

Earnings season, the first since coronavirus forced the shutdown of much of the U.S. continues apace. The numbers have been ugly—and all over the place—and predicting them has been nearly impossible. Wall Street analysts have had to try anyway, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that their best guesses are all over the place, too.

Analysts really can’t agree on earnings. We looked at the average full-year earnings-per-share for S&P 500 companies using just the highest estimate for each company, and the lowest. As of April 23, the highest estimate for S&P 500 companies’ 2020 EPS averaged at $7.05, and the low-end averaged at $3.67. For 2021, the two numbers are $8.06 and $5.06.

The more than three-dollar difference is much bigger than what analysts were expecting for 2019 at the same time last year. The highest estimate for S&P 500 companies’ 2019 EPS averaged at $7.04, the low-end average was only one dollar less, at $6.14, just 90 cents apart.

Digging deeper, it’s clear that some sectors are harder to predict than others, and it’s their estimates that are driving the wide gap in S&P 500 earnings estimates. The widest gaps are in the sectors that have been hit hardest by the stay-at-home policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic and turmoil in the global oil market, including consumer discretionary, communication services, industrial, and energy. Other sectors such as consumer staples, real estate, and utilities, on the other hand, are seeing much less discrepancy, similar to the levels last year.

Analysts aren’t just having a hard time agreeing on what companies will earn—they’re also disagreeing on how much investors will pay for those earnings. The average target price for an S&P 500 company—note that this is different from the S&P 500 index that is weighted by market capitalization—ranges from the most bearish case of $102 to the most bullish case of $164. As of Thursday, the average closing price of S&P 500 companies sits at $117.

The biggest discrepancy appears in the energy sector, where the highest target prices averaged $61, nearly three times more expensive than the $24 average of the lowest target prices. Communication Services also saw a wide gap in expected future prices, ranging from $121 to $241. On the other end of the spectrum, analysts agree the most on the price outlook for utility stocks, with the lowest and highest target prices average at $69 to $95, respectively.

The good news is that the gap in analyst earnings estimates should start narrowing. That’s because companies are providing a lot of information on how the coronavirus crisis is impacting them, even if they withdraw their actual earnings.

For now, though, investors should take the purportedly “consensus” earnings expectations and price targets with a grain of salt, especially for certain sectors and stocks, where there really isn’t much consensus among analysts. Barron’s hereby offers two screens of 30 stocks in the S&P 500 with the highest levels of dispersion—as measured by standard deviation—in fiscal-2020 EPS...

and target prices projections from Wall Street analysts:

These companies might be the market’s riskiest right now, but they might also have the most reward.

