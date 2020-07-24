US Markets
Wall Street dips on Sino-U.S. friction, surging virus cases

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 118.92 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,533.41. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.08 points, or 0.53%, at 3,218.58, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 167.01 points, or 1.60%, to 10,294.41 at the opening bell.

