Wall Street dips at open on weak Chinese data; tariff deadline looms

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.01 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 27,987.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.05 points, or 0.13%, at 3,141.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.67 points, or 0.07%, to 8,650.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

