US Markets

Wall Street dips at open on weak Chinese data; tariff deadline looms

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.01 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 27,987.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.05 points, or 0.13%, at 3,141.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.67 points, or 0.07%, to 8,650.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular