Wall Street dips at open as year-end rally tapers off

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, as a Wall Street rally fizzled out in the final days of the decade after growing trade optimism and a brightening global outlook put the S&P 500 on track for its best year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 47.50 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 28,414.64, shrugging off a tweet by President Donald Trump that a Phase 1 U.S.-China deal will be signed at the White House on Jan. 15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.11 points, or 0.19%, at 3,215.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.26 points, or 0.30%, to 8,918.74 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

