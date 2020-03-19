US Markets

Wall Street dips at open as virus response falls short

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials opened slightly lower on Thursday as another round of sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken stock markets that a global recession could be averted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.91 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 19,830.01. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19%, at 2,393.48.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.61 points, or 0.09%, to 6,996.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

