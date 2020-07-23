US Markets
Wall Street dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 49.87 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,955.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.13%, at 3,271.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.62 points, or 0.16%, to 10,689.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

