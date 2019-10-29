Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.65 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,061.07.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,035.39. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.64 points, or 0.15%, to 8,313.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

