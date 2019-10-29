US Markets

Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.65 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,061.07.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,035.39. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.64 points, or 0.15%, to 8,313.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((medha.singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular