Wall Street dips as tariff deadline approaches

Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main stock indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, still not far from record highs, as investors awaited concrete news on whether U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would take effect on Dec. 15, a potential turning point in the two countries' trade dispute that has convulsed markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,882.27, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.46 points, or 0.11%, to 3,132.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.64 points, or 0.07%, to 8,616.18.

