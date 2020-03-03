Wall Street dips as G7 statement underwhelms

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell minutes after the open on Tuesday as G7 heads stopped short of outlining measures to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, while assuring policy support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.2% after opening 59.15 points, or 0.22%, higher at 26,762.47. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.3%.

