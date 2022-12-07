US Markets
LAZ

Wall Street cuts jobs as grim economic reality sets in - Lazard CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 07, 2022 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Lananh Nguyen, Manya Saini, Noor Zainab Hussain for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are adjusting to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd LAZ.N, told investors at a conference Wednesday.

"Reality is starting to set in," said Jacobs, who was speaking generally about job cuts that were being reported across the financial industry.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Manya Saini and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

LAZ

