Wall Street cuts jobs as grim economic reality sets in - Lazard CEO

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks are adjusting to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd LAZ.N, told investors at a conference Wednesday.

"Reality is starting to set in," said Jacobs, who was speaking generally about job cuts that were being reported across the financial industry.

