Wall Street closes sharply lower on tech selloff

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped sharply on Thursday as investors fled market-leading tech shares due to mixed earnings reports and growing signs of a worsening coronavirus pandemic, which could exacerbate a deep economic recession.

The sell-off steepened after a tech watchdog group reported that Apple Inc AAPL.O faces consumer protection investigations in multiple states.

The bellwether S&P 500 slid more than 1%, snapping a four-day winning streak with its biggest daily percentage drop since June 26. All three major U.S. stock averages lost ground, with falling momentum stocks Apple, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O weighing heaviest.

Apple ended the session down 4.6%.

"There has been a real disparity between growth and value and the narrowing has begun," said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "There was also a significant delta between large cap and small cap and we're seeing that narrow as well."

The Russell 2000 .RUT and the S&P Smallcap 600 .SPCY, both small cap indexes, outperformed the broader market.

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly ticked higher to 1.416 million last week, the Labor Department said.

The number excludes recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, set to expire on July 31.

Congress kept working to pass new stimulus before that deadline continued, with Senate Republicans announcing they could present their version of the bill to Democrats as early as this week.

Total U.S. coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Thursday, with nearly 2,600 new cases every hour, on average, according to a Reuters tally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIfell 353.51 points, or 1.31%, to 26,652.33, the S&P 500 .SPXlost 40.36 points, or 1.23%, to 3,235.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICdropped 244.71 points, or 2.29%, to 10,461.42.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight closed in the red, with tech shares .SPLRCT notching the largest percentage drop.

Second-quarter reporting season is in full-stride, with 113 S&P 500 constituents having reported. Refinitiv data shows that 77% of those have beaten expectations that were extraordinarily low.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O dropped 4.3% after reporting its cloud computing business Azure reported its first-ever quarterly growth under 50%.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O reported a profit for the fourth straight quarter, setting the company up for inclusion in the S&P 500. But the stock slid 5.0% as analysts questioned whether the electric automaker's stock price matched its performance.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O jumped 3.7% after announcing it would rethink the number of flights to add in August and September. Also, it reported an adjusted loss per share of $7.82.

Airlines, battered by mandated lockdowns, reversed early losses to cross well into the black. The S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMAIR gained 1.3%.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N rose 4.1% after reporting its highest-ever annual growth of daily users.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 103 new highs and 17 new lows.

Intel Corp INTC.O said after the bell that its new 7nm chip technology was six months behind schedule, which sent its shares down more than 8% in extended trading.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.77 billion shares, compared with the 11.14 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

