Wall Street Closes Historic Day on a Down Note

The broad-market rally took a breather today, even though history was made. Tailwinds from Walmart's (WMT) earnings helped the Dow snag a fresh all-time high and briefly top the 40,000 mark for the first time ever. However, the blue-chip index ultimately closed in the red, as profit-taking and Fed fatigue poured cold water on the achievement later in the session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also both fell from intraday record highs as well to close in the red, the latter snapping a three-day win streak.

It's time to get ready for Nvidia earnings .

. Cisco stock tried to keep the Dow afloat today.

tried to keep the Dow afloat today. Plus, Warren Buffett's mystery stock; GOOS takes flight; and the tech discount bin.

5 Things to Know Today

Crude Prices Bounce Back

Oil futures built on yesterday's bounce, with June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude adding 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.23 a barrel. This marked the highest front-month finish since May 9.

Gold futures took a step back, with June-dated gold futures down $11 to trade at $2,383.90 per ounce at last check.

