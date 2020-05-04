US Markets
SPX

Wall Street closes higher with help from tech, energy

Contributor
Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as gains in large tech and Internet companies and rising oil prices outweighed concerns sparked by fresh U.S.-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72.

