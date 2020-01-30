US Markets

Wall Street closes higher after late session comeback

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks stages a late session rebound to close higher on Thursday after comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) that declared the China coronavirus a global emergency, while earnings painted a mixed picture.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks stages a late session rebound to close higher on Thursday after comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) that declared the China coronavirus a global emergency, while earnings painted a mixed picture. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.08 points, or 0.43%, to 28,858.53, the S&P 500 gained 10.19 points, or 0.31%, to 3,283.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.77 points, or 0.26%, to 9,298.93. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular