Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions
May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.79 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 23,978.88.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51%, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.58 points, or 0.74%, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship