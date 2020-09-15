Wall Street climbs at open as Fed meeting kicks off

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 146.43 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 28,139.76.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.19 points, or 0.71%, at 3,407.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 137.31 points, or 1.24%, to 11,193.96 at the opening bell.

