Wall Street climbs as Apple, bank stocks jump

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields lifted banking stocks ahead of a key inflation readingthis week.

After spending most of the morning session in the red, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed course, powered by Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, which gained between 1.5% and 2%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 banking index .SPXBK jumped 1.7% as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy. US/

Shares of Bank of America Corp BAC.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N gained about 2% each.

U.S. consumer prices data, set to be released on Thursday, is forecast at a four-decade high of 7.3%. The numbers follow strong U.S. labor data last week that raised investor concerns that the Fed will tighten rates faster than thought.

"We've got a rising interest rate environment which we haven't seen since 2018 and there are a lot of investors in high growth names that continue to see weakness," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"You're going to see money rotate to lower multiple names and more value-oriented market."

Concerns around aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. central bank, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a mixed bag of results from Big Tech have weighed on the major U.S. indexes since the start of the year.

The S&P 500 is down 5.3% so far this year and is trading 6.3% below its January record levels.

Earnings were mixed on Tuesday, with Pfizer Inc PFE.N down 2.7% after the drugmaker's full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of estimates. Amgen Inc AMGN.O surged 8.4% after announcing a buyback of up to $6 billion and forecasting earnings to more than double by 2030.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms FB.O fell 1.6% after billionaire investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's board, driving a fourth day of losses in the stock after its bleak forecast wiped out billions of dollars in market value last week.

At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIwas up 323.57 points, or 0.92%, at 35,414.70, the S&P 500 .SPXwas up 34.70 points, or 0.77%, at 4,518.57, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICwas up 162.26 points, or 1.16%, at 14,177.93.

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O gained 32.6% despite slashing its revenue forecast as the exercise bike maker said it would replace its chief executive officer and cut jobs in a bid to revive sagging sales. [nL4N2UJ2G4]

Coty Inc COTY.N gained 7.3% after raising its earnings forecast for 2022.

Of the 298 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings so far, 77.9% beat analysts' profit expectations, compared with an average of 84% over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 87 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.