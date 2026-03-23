Wall Street Calls This the "Gigawatt Pivot" for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here's the Stock at the Center of It.

Key Points

Atlas is executing a high-upside pivot by leveraging stranded Permian natural gas and building out up to 2 gigawatts of generation capacity.

Atlas is evolving into a contracted infrastructure business that could significantly reshape its long-term earnings profile.

10 stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Solutions ›

There is a bottleneck in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out that doesn't get enough coverage: A lack of power. It's not chips. It's not cooling. The actual megawatts of electricity delivered reliably at the scale that a 100,000-graphics processing unit (GPU) cluster demands is hard to come by.

In Texas, the ERCOT grid interconnection queue has swollen past 230 gigawatts, with wait times for large-load customers wanting added access to the grid now exceeding five years. More power sources are needed desperately. Hyperscalers are spending $690 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026 alone -- and they need those grid connections to power their expanded operations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One surprising company looking to provide that energy: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI). Here's how.

Atlas Energy wants to tap into an unused power source

Most investors recognize Atlas Energy as a proppant company, which supplies the frac sand that fuels drilling activity in the Permian Basin and transports it via its Dune Express system. The Dune Express is actually the world's longest automated sand conveyor.

That's Atlas' main business. But what's happening now is something else entirely. Atlas is using that physical Permian footprint to help solve the most pressing bottleneck in the modern economy.​

In March 2026, Atlas signed a Global Framework Agreement with Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), securing roughly 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of incremental natural gas power generation assets through Dec. 31, 2030. The initial purchase commitment is approximately $840 million. With successful deployment, Atlas expects to own and operate approximately 2 gigawatts of generation capacity by 2030.​

Why is a sand provider getting into power generation? The strategic logic is cleaner than it looks at first glance. Atlas's Permian Basin operations sit next to enormous amounts of "stranded" natural gas. This gas would otherwise be flared off into the atmosphere due to pipeline constraints.

Its subsidiary, Galt Power Solutions, is working to take that "stranded" gas and convert it into behind-the-meter (BTM) electricity for industrial customers, including the cluster of AI data centers and chip-testing facilities migrating to West Texas and New Mexico. It bypasses the utility grid entirely. That's part of the "Gigawatt Pivot" Wall Street is now paying attention to.​

A bullish business structure

Altas Energy's business model has a three-pillar structure: Proppant sales, logistics (the Dune Express), and now Power-as-a-Service. The power segment is the newest and, for the long term, the most interesting. It turns a cyclical commodity business into something closer to a contracted infrastructure play.​

The stock is not for everyone. AESI trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of roughly 91x on trailing earnings that reflect the transition. The proppant segment has faced headwinds, and the power buildout won't generate serious cash until 2027-2029, when the Caterpillar equipment starts deploying.

Revenue growth has been negative recently as the legacy business moves through a trough. The market cap sits around $1.7 billion -- small enough to be ignored by major funds.

But that's the nature of a pivot story. The sand business is still cash flow positive. The power business, once operational at 2 GW, could entirely transform the company's earnings profile.

To me, that relative neutrality is exactly what makes it compelling and a solid long-term investment play.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.