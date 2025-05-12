Stocks

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Zoetis Stock?

May 12, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $70.9 billion, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health solutions. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company markets products for both livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep, and companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses.

Shares of this pets and livestock medicine producer have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Zoetis has fallen 5.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 2.3%, outpacing SPX’s 3.8% drop. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Narrowing the focus, ZTS has also underperformed the ProShares Pet Care ETF’s (PAWZ) 13.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and 2.9% uptick on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On May 6, shares of ZTS plunged 5.2%, despite delivering better-than-expected Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. Compared to the year-ago quarter, its revenue grew 1.4%, driven primarily by stronger companion animal sales, though partially offset by weaker livestock revenue. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS rose 7.2%, mainly due to higher revenue and lower cost of sales. 

Adding to the positives, the company raised its fiscal 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, reflecting the impact of foreign exchange and recently enacted tariffs. It now expects revenue to be between $9.4 billion and $9.6 billion, with organic operational revenue growth of 6% to 8%, and forecasts adjusted EPS in the range of $6.20 to $6.30. While the stock declined on the day of the announcement, it rebounded 4.1% in the following trading session.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ZTS’ EPS to grow 5.6% year over year to $6.25. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy” which is based on 14 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold” rating. 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months. 

On May 7, UBS Group AG (UBS) analyst Andrea Alfonso maintained a “Neutral” rating on ZTS and lowered its price target to $170, which indicates a 6.7% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $201.53 represents a 26.5% premium from Zoetis’ current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $244 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 53.2%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAWZ
UBS
ZTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.