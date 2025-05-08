Stocks

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Williams Companies Stock?

May 08, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) focuses on finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $71.6 billion, Williams operates as one of the largest transporters of natural gas by volume in the United States.

The midstream giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. WMB stock has soared 50.7% over the past 52 weeks and 8.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% drop in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Narrowing the focus, Williams has also outperformed the industry-focused USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s (UMI21.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and a marginal 37 bps dip on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Williams Companies’ stock prices dropped 2.4% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q1 results on May 5. While the company’s topline growth remains impressive, growing at 10% year-over-year to $3.1 billion, it fell short of the Street’s expectations by nearly 3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income increased by a modest 1.5% year-over-year to $730 million, but its adjusted EPS of $0.60 surpassed the consensus estimates by 9.1%. On a more positive note, Williams’ cash flow from operations surged 16.1% year-over-year to $1.4 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect WMB to deliver a 9.4% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.10. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has been mostly stable in the past three months.

On May 7, Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Praneeth Satish reiterated an “Overweight” on WMB, while raising the price target to $64.

Williams’ mean price target of $61.44 represents a modest 4.2% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $70 suggests a notable 18.8% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UMI
WFC
WMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.