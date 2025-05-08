Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Williams Companies Stock?

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based The Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ) focuses on finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $71.6 billion , Williams operates as one of the largest transporters of natural gas by volume in the United States.

The midstream giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. WMB stock has soared 50.7% over the past 52 weeks and 8.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.6% gains over the past year and 4.3% drop in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Williams has also outperformed the industry-focused USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s ( UMI ) 21.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and a marginal 37 bps dip on a YTD basis.

Williams Companies’ stock prices dropped 2.4% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q1 results on May 5. While the company’s topline growth remains impressive, growing at 10% year-over-year to $3.1 billion, it fell short of the Street’s expectations by nearly 3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted net income increased by a modest 1.5% year-over-year to $730 million, but its adjusted EPS of $0.60 surpassed the consensus estimates by 9.1%. On a more positive note, Williams’ cash flow from operations surged 16.1% year-over-year to $1.4 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect WMB to deliver a 9.4% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $2.10. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has been mostly stable in the past three months.

On May 7, Wells Fargo ( WFC ) analyst Praneeth Satish reiterated an “ Overweight ” on WMB, while raising the price target to $64.

Williams’ mean price target of $61.44 represents a modest 4.2% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $70 suggests a notable 18.8% upside potential.

