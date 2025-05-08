Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Weyerhaeuser Stock?

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), valued at a market cap of $18.5 billion, is one of the largest private owners of timberlands in the United States, operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser, the company owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Shares of WY have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WY has declined 16.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 8.6%. Shares of WY are down 8.3% on a YTD basis, compared to $SPX’s 4.3% dip.

Zooming in further, WY has also trailed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 11.1% gain over the past 52 weeks and 2.2% rise in 2025.

On Apr. 25, Weyerhaeuser reported Q1 2025 earnings, with shares initially falling 2.7% before rebounding with a 3% gain in the following trading session. The company posted net earnings of $114 million, or $0.16 per share, falling short of analyst expectations. Net sales of $1.8 billion were marginally down year-over-year but exceeded consensus estimates.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect WY’s EPS to grow 28.3% year-over-year to $0.68. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with seven “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 22, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) cut its price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33 to $30 while maintaining a “Hold” rating, citing compressed valuation multiples across the sector driven by tariff concerns and the risk of a recession due to weakening consumer demand.

The mean price target of $34.45 represents a premium of 33.4% from the prevailing price levels. The Street-high price target of $38 implies a potential upside of 47.2% from the current price.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.