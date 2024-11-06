Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on U.S. Bancorp Stock?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp (USB) operates as a financial services holding company, providing various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional, and governmental entities in the U.S. With a market cap of $74.3 billion, U.S. Bancorp operates over 2,000 branches in 26 states.

U.S. Bancorp has slightly outpaced the broader market over the past year but underperformed in 2024. USB stock is up 10% on a YTD basis and 34.2% over the past 52 weeks compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.2% gains in 2024 and 32.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Narrowing the focus, USB has underperformed the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF’s (IAT) surge of 18.1% in 2024 and 42% over the past year.

Despite reporting a drop in revenues, shares of U.S. Bancorp surged 4.7% after the release of its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 16. The company reported a 2.4% year-over-year drop in total net revenues to $6.9 billion, driven by the drop in both interest and non-interest income. However, the company showcased efficient cost management reporting a 7.2% decrease in non-interest expense to $4.2 billion, leading to a substantial 13.4% surge in net income attributable to shareholders, totaling $1.6 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $1.03 surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates by 3%, bolstering investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to report an 8.8% year-over-year drop in adjusted EPS to $3.93. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed or matched Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

USB stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 22 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and 14 suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago when eight analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Oct. 30, Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained an “In-Line” rating while raising the price target to $54.

The mean price target of $53.02 represents a premium of 11.4% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $60 suggests a potential upside of 26%.

