Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on S&P Global Stock?

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), headquartered in New York, provides clients with financial information services. Valued at $164.9 billion by market cap, the company provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

Shares of this leading credit rating agency have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SPGI has gained 28.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.5%. In 2025, SPGI stock is up 8.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SPGI has lagged behind the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 51.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 10.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

SPGI's strong performance is driven by its ratings division's growth, fueled by a focus on leveraging data resources for enhanced analytics capabilities in ESG indices and sustainable finance products. Additionally, asset-linked fees from the popularity of ETFs and mutual funds based on its benchmarks also contribute to the company's success. Moreover, SPGI aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in emerging markets and ESG offerings through ongoing investments in data and technological enhancements to stay competitive.

On Feb. 11, SPGI shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.77 beat analyst estimates of $3.47. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations of $3.5 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect SPGI’s EPS to grow 9.1% to $17.13 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering SPGI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 12, Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden maintained a “Buy” rating on SPGI with a price target of $608, implying a potential upside of 12.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $590.33 represents an 8.9% premium to SPGI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $620 suggests an upside potential of 14.3%.

