Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Simon Property Stock?

Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ), with a market cap of $59.9 billion , is a leading real estate investment trust headquartered in Indianapolis. It owns premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia. With billions in annual sales, SPG's properties serve as vibrant community hubs, blending retail excellence with innovative mixed-use developments.

Shares of the REIT have surged 51% over the past 52 weeks and 28.8% on a YTD basis, outshining the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which rallied 31.8% over the past year and returned 25.8% in 2024.

Narrowing the focus, SPG stock also outperforms the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund’s ( FRI ) 27.3% returns over the past year and 15.1% gains on a YTD basis.

SPG stock soared in 2024, driven by strong operational performance and strategic growth. It demonstrated resilience, capitalizing on a solid real estate portfolio, rising funds from operations (FFO), and increased dividends. Strong occupancy rates and a $4 billion redevelopment pipeline further fueled investor confidence. Despite minor setbacks, including bond-related losses, Simon Property's focus on mixed-use projects and financial strength have positioned it as a standout performer in the real estate sector, reflecting its ability to thrive in a challenging market.

The company’s fiscal Q3 earnings result , released on Nov. 1, showcased revenue growth of 4.9% year over year to $1.48 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Its real estate FFO rose by 4.8% year-over-year to $3.05 per share .

Moreover, with a healthy dividend yield of 4.30%, the company capitalized on lower interest rates, attracting investors seeking growth in a challenging market and ensuring resilience amidst economic fluctuations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts project Simon Property’s FFO to rise 2.2% year over year to $12.78. Moreover, the company's earnings surprise history is mixed, as it topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters and missing on two other occasions.

The overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy” among the 17 analysts covering SPG stock. That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings and 11 “Holds.”

The overall configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago when it had seven “Strong Buy” ratings.

Scotiabank recently lifted its target price for Simon Property Group to $185 from $169, maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating . Despite SPG’s strong Q3 rally, U.S. REITs faced headwinds as inflation fears drove 10-year Treasury yields higher. Scotiabank cautions that REITs now appear historically pricey against real economic yields, prompting a more selective stance in the sector, even as SPG's solid fundamentals keep it on the radar.

Although SPG trades slightly above the mean price target of $175.79, the Street-high target price of $220 suggests an upside potential of 19.7% from the current levels.

