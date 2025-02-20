Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Roper Technologies Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $61.4 billion, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is a leading diversified technology company specializing in software and engineered solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Roper operates a portfolio of high-performing businesses across various sectors, including healthcare, industrial technology, and network software, delivering innovative and mission-critical solutions to global customers.

Shares of Roper Technologies have underperformed the broader market over the past year. ROP has gained 5.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.8%. However, in 2025, ROP’s stock rose 11%, outperforming the SPX’s 4.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Looking further, Roper Technologies has underperformed the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) over the past year, with the ETF gaining 25%. However, this year, the stock has outpaced the ETF’s 2.3% returns.

Roper Technologies has lagged the broader market and its peers over the past year due to macroeconomic challenges, sector shifts, and investor concerns over valuation and acquisition-driven growth.

On Jan. 30, ROP shares rose over 5% following its Q4 results, as its adjusted EPS of $4.81 beating Wall Street estimates of $4.72. Revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $1.88 billion, surpassing forecasts of $1.83 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 13% to $744 million.

Looking ahead, Roper expects strong momentum in 2025, projecting adjusted EPS between $19.75 and $20, Q1 EPS of $4.70 to $4.74, and total revenue growth above 10%, driven by organic expansion and contributions from 2024 acquisitions.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ROP’s EPS to grow 9% to $19.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering ROP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts recommending a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 31, Truist Securities raised its price target on Roper Technologies to $675 from $665 while maintaining a “Buy” rating following the company's strong Q4 earnings. The firm highlighted Roper’s robust free cash flow growth and improving organic expansion throughout the year.

The mean price target of $630 represents a 9.2% premium to ROP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $685 suggests an upside potential of 18.7%.

