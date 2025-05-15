Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Rollins Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $26.6 billion, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global consumer and commercial services company that provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company also offers termite protection and ancillary services.

Shares of the pest control company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ROL has returned 17.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. Moreover, shares of ROL are up 18.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

More Top Stocks Daily:

However, Rollins has lagged behind the industry-focused iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF’s (IYC) 21.7% surge over the past 52 weeks.

Rollins’ stock recovered marginally following the release of its Q1 2025 results on Apr. 23. The company reported revenue of $822.5 million, up 9.9% year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $816.2 million. Its adjusted operating income increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter to $147 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 17.9%. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.22, marking a 10% increase and meeting analysts’ expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect ROL's adjusted EPS to increase 10.1% year-over-year to $1.09. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It met the consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with four “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 17, RBC Capital Markets raised ROL's price target to $62 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

As of writing, Rollins is trading slightly below the mean price target of $55.89. The Street-high target of $62 suggests a 12.8% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.