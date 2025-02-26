Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Pool Corporation Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $13.3 billion , Pool Corporation ( POOL ) is the world's leading independent distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts, and backyard-related products, operating over 300 locations globally. The company provides essential pool maintenance products, repair and replacement parts, and construction materials, as well as irrigation, landscape, and specialty outdoor living products.

Shares of the distributor of supplies for swimming pools have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. POOL has decreased 9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 18.5% . However, shares of POOL are up 3.1% on a YTD basis, slightly outperforming SPX’s 2.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, the Covington, Louisiana-based company has lagged behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 20.1% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Pool Corporation recovered over 1% on Feb. 20 due to stronger-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $987.5 million. Investor sentiment was also bolstered by the company's strategic initiatives, including POOL360 technology rollouts, an expanded sales center network with 448 total locations, and increased sales of private-label chemical products. Additionally, Pool Corp.’s 2025 EPS guidance of $11.08 to $11.58, supported by stable home values and resilient consumer demand for non-discretionary pool maintenance products, reinforced confidence

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect POOL’s EPS to grow 2.5% year-over-year to $11.35. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

On Feb. 21, Baird analyst David Manthey reduced Pool Corp.'s price target to $380 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

As of writing, POOL is trading below the mean price target of $368. The Street-high price target of $415 implies a potential upside of 17.9% from the current price levels.

