Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Philip Morris International Stock?

Stamford Connecticut-based Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a leading global tobacco company, known for its iconic brand Marlboro. However, it aims to become a majority smoke-free company by 2030, investing over $12.5 billion in developing and commercializing alternatives products since 2008. With a market cap of $202.7 billion, Philip Morris has a presence in over 180 countries across the globe.
The tobacco giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. Philip Morris’ stock prices have surged 40.2% over the past 52-week period and 8.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.8% surge over the past year and 2.7% gains in 2025.
Zooming in further, Philip Morris has also outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) modest 6% gains over the past year and a marginal 1 basis point gain in 2025.
Philip Morris has continued to observe a strong momentum across all regions and categories leading to a robust growth in revenues and earnings in Q3 2024 which led to its stock prices soaring 10.5% after the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 22. The company reported an impressive 8.4% year-over-year growth in net revenues, reaching $9.9 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s topline estimates by a notable 3.6%. The company has been experiencing favorable pricing and rising demand for its smoke-free products. This has also resulted in record-high earnings with its adjusted EPS rising 14.4% year-over-year to $1.91 and exceeding analysts’ estimates by 4.4%.
Observing the solid business momentum Philip Morris raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, further bolstering investors’ confidence.
PM is set to announce its fiscal 2024 earnings tomorrow. Analysts expect PM to deliver an 8.2% year-over-year growth in earnings to $6.50 per share. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it has missed the estimates on one other occasion.
PM stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” one advocates “Moderate Buy,” three advise “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating.
This configuration has been mostly stable over the past months.
On Jan. 31, Barclays’ (BCS) analyst Gaurav Jain reiterated a “Buy” rating on PM while setting a price target of $145.
PM’ mean price target of $134.90 represents a modest 3.5% premium to current price levels. While its street-high target of $150 suggests a 15% upside potential.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Palantir Could Be the Leader in AI Agents. Does That Mean Its Stock Is a Buy Now?
- Amazon Hits Record Highs Ahead of Q4 Earnings: Is AMZN Stock Still a Buy?
- AMD Is Plunging on Weak Q1 Guidance. Why Now Is a Good Time to Buy AMD Stock.
- Is Amazon Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Before Q4 Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.