Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Packaging Corporation Stock?

Founded in 1867 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) is a leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging solutions with a market cap of $19.1 billion . The company specializes in manufacturing sustainable packaging for a wide range of industries, including retail, food and beverage, and e-commerce.

Shares of this packaging company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PKG has rallied 21.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 17% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 5.6%, compared to SPX’s 1.3% gains.

Zooming in further, PKG outperformed compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 19.4% gain over the past 52 weeks.

PKG shares dipped slightly following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 28. The company reported a 10.7% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.15 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.13 billion. However, GAAP EPS of $2.45 missed estimates by 3.3%, while adjusted EBITDA of $439.3 million came in just below the projected $445.9 million, reflecting a 20.5% margin. Additionally, its Q1 2025 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.21 at the midpoint fell 5.2% short of analyst forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PKG’s EPS to grow 15.5% year over year to $10.44. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

PKG stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating , an upgrade from the “Moderate Buy” rating one month back. Among the eight analysts in coverage, six suggest a “Strong Buy,” and two analysts recommend a “Hold.”

On Feb. 13, Seaport Research analyst Mark Weintraub upgraded Packaging Corporation to “ Buy ,” setting a price target of $250, which indicates a 16.9% upside potential from the current levels.

PKG’s mean price target of $248.50 represents a premium of 16.9% to current price levels. The street-high target of $266 indicates a potential upside of 25.1%.

