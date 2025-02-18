Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Masco Stock?

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation (MAS) designs, manufactures and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. With a market cap of $16.6 billion, Masco operates through the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments.
MAS has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year but significantly outpaced the market in 2025. MAS stock has gained 6.7% over the past 52 weeks and more than 8% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22.3% surge over the past year and 4% gains in 2025.
Zooming in further, the company has notably surpassed the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s (ITB) marginal 35 basis point drop over the past year and six basis point drop on a YTD basis.
Masco’s stock prices gained 1.4% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 11. Due to the lower volumes of plumbing products and lower prices of its decorative architectural products, Masco reported a 2.9% year-over-year decline in net sales to $1.8 billion which missed the Street’s topline expectations. However, the company showcased impressive cost management by reducing its SG&A expenses which mitigated the drop in profits due to lower sales. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS for the quarter grew 7.2% year-over-year to $0.89 and exceeded the consensus estimates by 1.1%.
For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect MAS to report a notable 6.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.36. Moreover, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has matched or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
Among the 19 analysts covering the MAS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy,” 10 “Hold,” and one “Moderate Sell” rating.
This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago when seven analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.
On Jan. 10, RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl reiterated a “Sector Perform” rating on MAS, while lowering the price target to $74.
MAS' mean price target of $83.91 indicates a 7% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $94 suggests a 19.9% upside potential.
