Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Lennox Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $20.8 billion, Lennox International Inc. (LII) is a global leader in climate control solutions. The Richardson, Texas-based company designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) products for residential and commercial markets.

Shares of Lennox have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. LII has gained 31.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 20.7%. However, in 2025, shares of LII are down 1.1%, compared to SPX's 3.2% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, LII has surpassed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 18.5% returns over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 29, Lennox reported its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings, surpassing expectations on both earnings and revenue. The company posted an EPS of $5.60, well above the estimated $4.15, while revenue reached $1.3 billion, exceeding the forecasted $1.23 billion. However, despite the strong results, shares dropped more than 8% as investors reacted to the company’s full-year free cash flow guidance of $650 million to $800 million, with the midpoint falling below the $771.8 million consensus.

For the current fiscal year ending in December, analysts expect Lennox’s EPS to rise 1.6% year over year to $22.94. The company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus forecast in all of the past four quarters.

Nevertheless, the consensus rating among the 17 analysts covering the stock is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, eight “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago when six analysts gave the stock a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 3, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Joseph O’Dea downgraded Lennox from “Equal-Weight” to “Underweight,” and lowered the price target from $630 to $580.

The mean price target of $634.78 suggests a 5.4% premium from LII’s current price levels. The Street-high target of $750 represents an upside potential of 24.5%.

