Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Lamb Weston Stock?

With a market cap of $7.3 billion, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of frozen potato products in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, the company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. LW stock has declined 39.8% over the past 52 weeks and 22.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.5% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, LW has also struggled to keep pace with the iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF’s (VEGI) 4.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks and its 12.5% surge this year.

LW stock surged 10% following the release of its Q3 earnings on Apr. 3. The company reported a 4.3% year-on-year growth in its revenue, which amounted to $1.5 billion and surpassed the Wall Street estimates. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $363.8 million, with a 23.9% margin and also beat the analyst estimates. LW’s adjusted earnings of $1.10 also beat the consensus estimates by 26.4%.

For the current year, ending in June 2025, analysts expect LW’s EPS to decrease 38.2% year over year to $3.14. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed or met the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

LW stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, four rate it as a "Strong Buy" and seven recommend a “Hold.”

On May 12, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an "Overweight" rating on Lamb Weston stock and lowered the price target from $69 to $61.

LW’s mean price target of $65.27 indicates a premium of 26% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $75 suggests an impressive 44.8% upside potential from current price levels.

