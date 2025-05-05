Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Keurig Dr Pepper Stock?

With a market cap of $46.7 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1981, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International.

Shares of the beverage giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. KDP stock has surged 2.5% over the past 52 weeks and 7.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year but has dropped 3.3% in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, KDP has outperformed the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 6.8% decline over the past 52 weeks and a marginal dip this year.

KDP shares declined 2.1% following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr 24. The company reported a 4.8% year-over-year growth in its revenue, which amounted to $3.6 billion and surpassed the analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $1 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 28% and beating the analyst estimates by 2.9%. The company’s EPS came in at $0.42, beating the Street’s forecast by 10.5%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict KDP’s EPS will climb 6.3% year over year to $2.04. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, when the stock had 10 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Apr. 24, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a “Buy” rating on KDP stock and increased the price target from $37 to $38.

While KDP currently hovers above its mean price target of $39.10, its Street-high of $42 suggests a 22.1% upside potential from current price levels.

