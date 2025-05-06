Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson Controls Stock?

With a market cap of $58.7 billion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, the company operates through four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

The company significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. JCI’s stock prices have surged 43.2% over the past 52 weeks and 13.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 10.2% over the past year and declined 3.9% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, JCI has also outperformed the industry-focused SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s (XHB) 8.2% decline over the past 52 weeks, as well as outperforming XHB’s 7.6% fall on a YTD basis.

JCI stock soared 11.3% following the release of its solid Q1 2025 results on Feb. 5. The company reported net sales of $5.4 billion, up 4.2% year-over-year and surpassed the consensus estimate. Orders for the quarter increased 16% organically year-over-year, supported by robust demand and substantial margin expansion across all business segments. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.64, exceeding analysts’ estimate by 8.5%.

For the current year, ending in September, analysts expect JCI’s EPS to decrease 2.7% year over year to $3.61. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

JCI stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it as a "Strong Buy," and eight say "Hold."

This configuration is more bearish compared to three months ago, when 10 analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations.

On Mar. 10, Barclays plc (BCS) analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a “Hold” rating on Johnson Controls and lowered the price target from $88 to $85.

The mean price target of $89.95 suggests a marginal upside to JCI’s current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $105 suggests an impressive upside potential of 17.5%.

