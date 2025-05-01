Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Intel Stock?

With a market cap of $88.7 billion , Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is a leading semiconductor company, specializing in microprocessors, chipsets, and computing solutions. Expanding beyond its dominance in consumer and enterprise processors, Intel is aggressively growing its data-centric business through segments like Data Center Group, IoT Group, Mobileye, PSG, and Memory Solutions, focusing on AI, autonomous driving, and edge computing.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. INTC stock has decreased 34% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 10.6% . However, shares of Intel are up marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 5.3% decline.

In addition, the world's largest chipmaker has lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) nearly 7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.13 and revenue of $12.7 billion on Apr. 24, Intel shares dropped 6.7% the next day due to a soft Q2 outlook.The company forecast Q2 revenue between $11.2 billion - $12.4 billion and guided for breakeven adjusted earnings, falling short of analysts’ EPS estimate and signaling up to a 7% sequential revenue decline. Investors were also concerned about continued margin pressure from restructuring costs and soft Client Computing Group performance. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding Intel’s foundry strategy and lack of concrete progress on a potential partnership with TSMC added to investor caution.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect INTC's loss per share to grow 65.9% year-over-year to $0.29. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 37 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 32 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 16, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland lowered Intel's price target to $22 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating. The firm expects in-line Q1 results with strength in PCs offset by continued server weakness and notes potential Q2 impact from PC pull-aheads.

As of writing, INTC is trading below the mean price target of $22.67. The Street-high price target of $62 implies a potential upside of 208.5% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

