Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Howmet Aerospace Stock?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, specializes in high-performance engineered products for the aerospace and transportation sectors. With a market cap of $62.3 billion, the company provides critical components such as jet engine parts, structural aerospace assemblies, and forged aluminum wheels. Its global customer base spans commercial aviation, defense, and various industrial markets.

Shares of HWM have substantially outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HWM has surged 95.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 10.2%. In 2025, shares of HWM are up 41.1%, compared to SPX’s 3.9% fall on a YTD basis.

Focusing more closely, Howmet Aerospace has also outpaced the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR) 26.7% return over the past 52 weeks and a 6.6% YTD return.

On May 1, Howmet Aerospace shares jumped 6.8% after releasing its Q1 2025 earnings. It reported record revenue of $1.94 billion, a 6% year-over-year increase driven by a 9% rise in commercial aerospace sales. Adjusted EPS grew 51% to $0.86, surpassing analyst expectations. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $560 million, up 28%, with margins expanding to 28.8%, and generated $134 million of free cash flow for the quarter.

Analysts expect HWM’s EPS to grow 21.6% year-over-year to $3.27 in the current year ending in December 2025. The company's earnings surprise history is very promising as it topped the consensus estimates in all of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 17 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On May 2, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating on Howmet Aerospace and raised the price target from $150 to $165.

While HWM currently trades above its mean price target of $139.77, its Street-high price target of $155 implies a marginal potential upside from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.