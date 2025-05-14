Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Honeywell International Stock?

With a market cap of $141 billion, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) engages in the aerospace technologies, industrial automation, building automation, and energy and sustainable solutions businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Founded in 1885, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has solid footprints in the aerospace industry, with commercial aviation and defense being two major business sources.

Shares of the company have trailed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. HON stock has surged 7.1% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 3.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.7% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, HON has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 12.9% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 7.2% rise this year.

HON shares surged 5.4% following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 29. The company reported a 7.9% year-over-year growth in its revenue, which came in at $9.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations by 2.5%. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS came in at $2.51 and surpassed the Wall Street estimates by 13.6%.

For the current year ending in December, analysts predict HON’s EPS to increase 5.1% year over year to $10.39. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and 10 “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when 11 analysts gave the stock a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 30, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Joseph O’Dea maintained an “Equal Weight” rating on Honeywell and adjusted its price target from $205 to $225.

HON’s mean price target of $237.60 indicates a premium of 8.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $300 suggests a robust 37.5% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.