Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Hilton Worldwide Stock?

With a market cap of $64.8 billion , Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) is a leading global hospitality company that owns, manages, franchises, and develops hotels and resorts. It operates in two main segments: Management & Franchise, which includes managed and franchised hotels, and Ownership, which covers company-owned and leased properties.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HLT has surged nearly 38% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 22.3% . Moreover, shares of HLT are up 7.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s nearly 4% gain.

Focusing more closely, HLT has also outpaced the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 27.5% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide rose 4.9% on Feb. 6 following its stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 earnings report . The company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.76, surpassing analyst estimates, which reassured investors about Hilton's profitability despite a slight revenue miss. Additionally, net income surged 236.7% year-over-year to $505 million, driven by an income tax benefit, highlighting improved financial efficiency. Investors also reacted positively to Hilton’s strong development pipeline of nearly 498,600 rooms, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect HLT’s EPS to grow 10.8% year-over-year to $7.89. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 14 “Holds.”

On Feb. 7, Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide while setting a price target of $260 .

As of writing, Hilton is trading above the mean price target of $263.57. The Street-high price target of $300 implies a potential upside of 12.8% from the current price levels.

