Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Henry Schein Stock?

Headquartered in Melville, New York, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) is a global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving dental and medical practitioners. The company, valued at a market cap of $9.6 billion, offers a broad portfolio, including consumables, equipment, pharmaceuticals, and technology solutions that support practice management and patient care.

HSIC shares have lagged the broader market over the past year, rising just 2.9% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) 20.7% surge. However, in 2025, the stock has gained momentum, climbing 11.6% year-to-date, outpacing the SPX’s 2.2% advance.

Compared to its industry benchmark, HSIC’s relative weakness remains evident when compared to the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), which has risen 10.4% over the past year, surpassing HSIC’s performance. Yet, on a YTD basis, HSIC has outperformed, as the ETF’s 9% gain falls short of the stock’s double-digit increase.

On Jan. 29, shares of Henry Schein surged over 4% after the Wall Street Journal reported that KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) had acquired a significant stake in the company. The private equity firm plans to invest an additional $250 million in common stock, with new shares issued based on market price upon transaction completion.

For the FY2024 that ended in December, analysts expect HSIC’s EPS to grow 5.3% to $4.74 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 14 analysts covering HSIC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago when five analysts gave the stock a “Moderate Buy.”

On Feb. 14, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) initiated coverage on Henry Schein with an “Equal-Weight” rating and an $80 price target, valuing the stock at approximately 11 times its estimated 2026 EBITDA. While the company has delivered a 13.3% return over the past six months, analysts highlight uncertainties, including potential tariff impacts, fewer rate cuts, and activist pressure for changes.

HSIC’s mean price target of $79.85 represents a premium of 3.4% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests an upside potential of 16.5%.

